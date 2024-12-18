We all remember the Concept CS from the 2007 Shanghai Motor Show as a sedan. However, what you might not know is that BMW had planned a production version to be joined by two additional body styles. Dubbed a “Luxury Gran Turismo” back in the day, the CS was supposed to get two-door coupe and convertible versions.

BMW historian Steve Saxty made the juicy disclosure in a video posted by YouTuber Joe Achilles. The idea behind CS was to create something more substantial than merely a family of 7 Series-based derivatives. In other words, the intent was different from the 8 Series revival of 2018 or the 6 Series E63/E64 that was on sale back then. It was more along the lines of an absolute flagship by using certain aluminum elements from Rolls-Royce. Think 9 Series to take on the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, and Maserati.

A production variant had reportedly been approved, but the financial crisis of the late 2000s ultimately killed the project. The CS even received an internal codename, F05, but sadly, it never came to be. Karim Habib penned the concept car after seeing sketches created by Christopher Weil for a GT4 ultra-luxury model positioned above the 7 Series.

That wasn’t the only time BMW considered going a step above the 7er. In the 1990s, there was the strangely looking ZBF. The letters stood for Zukunftige (German for “future”), BMW, and Familie (“family”). Designed by Joji Nagashima, the ZBF was initially a non-running model before a functional prototype was built in 1996.

If BMW ever thinks again about launching a high-end model above the 7 Series, it would make sense to wear the ALPINA badge. The Buchloe-based marque is now part of the BMW Group and will reportedly be pushed upmarket. Future cars will allegedly slot between the most expensive BMWs and the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The B7 could return with the 7 Series G70’s Life Cycle Impulse in a couple of years.

Source: Joe Achilles / YouTube