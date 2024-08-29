True, definitive, automotive icons are uncommon. Something that enthusiasts can point at and immediately identify as the genesis of a brand or sub-brand simply doesn’t come around that often. But, the BMW M1 is one such example. As the first vehicle designed by BMW Motorsport GmbH, its influence resonates still today, almost 50 years after its debut at the Paris Motor Show. With only 460 units ever produced, each one made by hand, calling it rare is a bit of an understatement. Incredibly, they do occasionally come up for sale – and one debuted today on online auction site Bring a Trailer.

Iconic and One of Three

The wedge-shaped BMW M1 borrows influence from the Paul Bracq-designed BMW Turbo Concept with the help of Italian designed Giorgetto Giugiaro. G squared (who has almost certainly never been called that in person) had a hand in some of the most recognizable vehicles ever, including the Lotus Esprit and DMC DeLorean. Under the sheet metal – er, fiberglass – the BMW M1 sought to showcase every bit of technology and performance that BMW’s fledgling M division could muster. A dogleg (!) five-speed manual (ZF-sourced; none of that Getrag garbage), 3.5-liter straight-six, and a limited-slip differential round out the recipe for this Ultimate Driving Machine. The result is a homologation special that was the fastest German road sports car of its day.

Notably, this car – chassis #1292 – is one of only three factory-finished in black paint. The car is presented by Miami-based exotic specialists Curated, which might add a little bit of peace of mind to prospective buyers. Furthermore, it received extensive servicing from Porsche racer and Le Mans winner Bruce Canepa’s shop in California. In fact, the car racked up quite the service; receipts total an eye-watering $199,000. The work Canepa performed included a complete interior reupholstering.

As of this writing, the M1 has already attracted typical attention; over 50 comments and a current high bid of $388,000. Not bad for a car that went live two days ago. But, not surprising, either, considering the condition and rarity. A BMW M1 last appeared on the renowned auction site in January of 2024, wearing a Procar-style livery and selling for just over half a million USD. Notably, this specific M1 sold for $605,000 in July 2022. That’s just shy of the all-time high on the site for this model, $651,000, which a red M1 sold for in 2022. Tune into the 1980 BMW M1 auction on Thursday, September 5 to see if Curated can manage to break any records.