Santa Claus is going green this year, swapping his traditional reindeer-powered sleigh for something a little more high-tech: a racing-spec BMW i4 M50. Nicknamed “Elsa,” the car has been reimagined by Engage Racing, a Romanian motorsport team known yet another racing electric car based on the MINI Cooper. Engage Racing started with a stock i4 M50 and heavily modified it to handle the various demands of racing. While the car retains its dual-motor setup, delivering 536 hp and 795 Nm of torque, significant changes were made to improve performance.

Major Upgrades for Racing

Elsa’s modifications are extensive. A new aerodynamic package includes a massive rear wing, a large front splitter (doubling as a snowplow for Santa’s snowy routes), and a beefy rear diffuser. Inside, the car has been stripped of all non-essential components to reduce weight. Soundproofing materials and traditional glass windows were replaced with lighter Plexiglas. The back seats are gone, making the interior a two-seat affair with Sabelt bucket seats and a full racing harness.

For added safety, Elsa is equipped with a Pikes Peak-spec roll cage. Custom Drexler limited-slip differentials at both axles and a bespoke suspension setup from Dutch firm Intrax ensure the car handles like a dream. In total, the modifications shaved 450 pounds off the car’s weight. Compared to the standard i4 M50, which weighs 2,215 kilograms (4,883 pounds), Elsa is significantly lighter, improving speed and agility.

A New Approach to Electric Race Car Sound

One of Elsa’s standout features is its sound system, which goes far beyond the typical artificial engine noise found in electric cars. Engage Racing is working on a new system that reacts not only to acceleration but also to wheel RPM and engine load. This provides the driver with precise auditory feedback about the car’s behavior, whether it’s skidding, gripping, or changing speed.

A team comprising a musician, a sound engineer, and an IT specialist is developing the system. They plan to use three distinct frequencies, with the car’s aerodynamic elements acting as a resonance chamber to enhance the sound. The result will be a richer, more immersive experience that helps the driver better understand the car’s dynamics.

Ready for Racing—and the Holidays

While Elsa was built for Romania’s local coast racing series, its potential stretches the track. The upgrades make it capable of tackling challenging events like Pikes Peak—or even Santa’s busiest night of the year. Whether on the racetrack or delivering presents, Elsa shows what’s possible when racing expertise meets electric innovation. And it looks pretty cool adorned with these 5300 lights for the holidays.

[Photos: Flavius Croitoriu / Engage Racing]