BMW’s electrified flagship doesn’t change all that much for its second model year. Every 2025 BMW i7 does see a meaningful addition to the standard equipment list: the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof. The fancy glass roof is what most consider to be mandatory in an opulent ride like the i7, and we’d agree. Massaging seats and the Luxury Rear Seating Package are now standard on the i7 xDrive60 model. But, other than that, the 2025 BMW i7 carries the electrified full-size luxury sedan torch unchanged.

2025 BMW i7 Electric Motor and Performance

Three flavors when shopping for an i7: eDrive50, xDrive60, and M70. The entry-level i7 eDrive50 comes with 449 horsepower and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. xDrive60 models increase output to 536 horsepower and lower that 0-60 dash to 4.5 seconds. Finally, the i7 M70 rips off 3.5-second zero-to-60 sprints courtesy of 650 horsepower. No matter which you choose, the i7 doesn’t leave you wanting for power.

2025 BMW i7 Charging and Range

The i7 relies on a 101.7-kWh battery to get around its not-inconsiderable heft. Expect to add around 80-90 miles of range in 12 minutes with DC Fast Charging. Slower DC chargers (125A/50 kW) will add 20-30 minutes to that time. Home charging – say, with the BMW Wallbox – restores 90 miles of range in approximately three hours. Buying a 2025 BMW i7 new also grants you a promotional 2,000 kWh credit from Electrify America.

The standard i7 can roam up to 314 miles on a full charge, according to BMW. The xDrive60 model shaves down projected maximum range to 311 miles, and the M70 further pares that down to 285 miles. As always, wheel choice plays an important role in maximizing range. For example, 20-inch wheels on the xDrive60 lower expected range to 296 miles.

Interior and Cargo Space

Whether you’re in the front or the back seats, the 2025 BMW i7 boasts an interior a cut above the competition. More opulent options include the 31-inch Theater Screen, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and laminated glass. Most of the coolest goodies are bundled in the Executive Package, which includes automatic doors, massaging seats, and a collection of tech. A Luxury Rear Seating Package adds rear ventilated and massaging seats. Notably, Glass Controls come standard.

The i7 has a slightly smaller trunk than gas-powered 7ers – 17.7 cubic feet compared to 19.1. You likely won’t notice a difference, as the space is still plenty ample. 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats come standard, allowing your luxury sedan to double as a pretty capable hauler. If, for some reason, you need it to be.

2025 i7 Technology and Connectivity

iDrive 8.5 powers a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.9-inch central information display. As with the rest of the BMW lineup, you get wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration. A head-up display is standard, too, as is cloud-based navigation if you opt to use the car’s infotainment instead of your phone.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The i7 comes packed with driver aids. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning all come standard. The Driving Assistance Professional Package – $2,500 regardless of the trim level you opt for – adds Highway Assistant and Active Driving Assistant Pro. That’s a fancy way of saying camera/radar cruise control and hands-free driving up to 85 mph in some scenarios.

2025 BMW i7 Pricing

The i7 starts at $105,700. xDrive60 variants command nearly $20,000 more, starting at $124,200. The M70 starts at $168,500. If you’re not accustomed to the segment, that may seem like a premium; it really isn’t. Taycan starts at just over $100K, the e-tron GT starts at around $108,000, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS starts at over $105K.

The i7 is expensive, but it also comes with a lot of standard features that the competition charges for. A head-up display and ventilated seats, for example, both come standard. While that matters more for shoppers at the lower end (if there is a “lower end” of the six-figure sedan market), it’s still something to consider.

2025 BMW i7 FAQ