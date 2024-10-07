BMW of North America has issued a recall affecting a range of 2024 and 2025 model year vehicles due to a potential defect in the steering spindles. A total of 982 units are impacted, spanning the 5 Series and 7 Series lineups, along with the all-electric i5 and i7 models. The issue, which stems from the steering spindle’s double universal joint, may cause the component to break, leading to a sudden increase in steering effort required to maintain control of the vehicle. This poses a significant safety concern as it increases the risk of a potential crash.

Vehicles Affected

The recall involves the following models:

2024-2025 5 Series:

530i xDrive

540i xDrive

2024-2025 i5:

i5 eDrive40

i5 M60 xDrive

2025 i5 xDrive40

2024 7 Series:

740i xDrive

760i xDrive

750e xDrive

2024-2025 i7:

i7 eDrive50

i7 xDrive60

i7 M70 xDrive

Issue and Consequences

The defect lies in the steering spindle’s double universal joint, a critical component responsible for the smooth and reliable operation of the steering system. If this joint fails, drivers could experience a sudden increase in steering effort. This could be especially hazardous when navigating at higher speeds or making emergency maneuvers, as the vehicle may become harder to control, elevating the risk of an accident.

Remedy and Owner Notification

BMW dealers will address the issue by replacing the defective steering spindle’s double universal joint free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive official notification letters starting **November 15, 2024**. In the meantime, BMW encourages owners to exercise caution and contact their local dealership if they notice any unusual steering behavior.

What Should Owners Do?

Owners looking for more information on this recall can contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417. Additionally, they can reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the NHTSA website for further details on recall number 24V-714.