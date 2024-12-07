After discontinuing the Dawn last year, Rolls-Royce is without an open-top model in its permanent lineup. Every now and then, a special car like the Boat Tail takes the roof off, but all regular models have a fixed top. There’s now a new RR with unlimited headroom. However, you can’t drive the Cameo since it’s small enough to fit inside your living room.

Rather than being just a toy, Rolls-Royce sees it as a fancy art piece, going as far as saying it’s a “unique collector’s item.” The pint-sized Cameo harkens back to the early days of the Goodwood brand when it was making opulent convertibles. It has a direct connection to the company’s actual cars on sale today. It uses wood and polished aluminum from the likes of the Ghost or Phantom.

RR makes the Cameo’s body by combining two separate sections. One is manufactured from solid oak, while the other is built from solid aluminum. The merger between the two is possible by magnetically attaching the oak body to the aluminum chassis. As with any respectable Rolls-Royce, it has self-leveling wheel center caps. That means the RR logo is always in the upright position, regardless of the wheel’s position.

The interior is made from 3D-printed parts that are subsequently painted in the signature Grace White color. The adorable Cameo even comes bundled with a chauffeur. If there’s something missing, we’re not seeing the Spirit of Ecstasy, nor is there a detailed replica of the Pantheon grille.

You can buy the tiny droptop RR from Rolls-Royce showrooms and Private Office boutiques. The BMW-owned marque doesn’t specify pricing, but let’s just say it’s way cheaper than an actual car. In 2022, the average buyer spent half a million euros on their purchase. At current exchange rates, that’s nearly $530,000. Given how car prices continue to rise across the industry, we believe this figure is only going to increase in the following years.

Source: Rolls-Royce