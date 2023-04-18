If you’ve ever wanted to own an SUV with over 700 horsepower and a design that will make heads turn, you’re in luck. The all-new BMW XM Label Red is exactly that car and it can be seen here in black with a red stripe, playing into the car’s nameplate. The BMW XM Label Red in these photos is from the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show and it shows off the main color scheme for the car. The XM Label Red is wearing the Frozen Carbon Black paint job with the Toronto Red trim on the outside, highlighting its size and power. And the XM Label Red has both to spare.

738 horsepower

Under the hood of the XM Label Red lies ultimately the same S68 inline-six engine from the X5M Competition for example, just cranked up to eleven. So its S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes a whopping 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, which makes it absolutely monstrous. It’s a little slower than we imagined, getting from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds—which is tied with the much less powerful, much cheaper BMW X5 M Competition. In fact, the XM Label Red is actually one of the slower M cars on the market, as even the BMW M2 is quicker than that.

In terms of style, though, everyone has their own tastes. Many BMW customers love its coupe-like SUVs, like the XMW X4 and X6, while many customers hate them. But the BMW XM is visually much more than just any old coupe-like crossover, with some unique lines and certainly a very busy and interesting rear end. Naturally, the Toronto Red makes the XM Label Red stand out, for better or worse.

While you can order as many 644 hp BMW XM models as you want, the XM Label Red is a limited edition run. The Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic model with contrasting Toronto Red accents is limited to 500 units to be sold globally. In the United States, the starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the BMW XM is $159,000. Although BMW had previously suggested that the XM Label Red would be priced at around $185,000, the actual cost was not disclosed during the recent unveiling.