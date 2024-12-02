After Ronnie Fieg showed his fully restored M1, the Kith founder appears to have taken delivery of another BMW. Much like the mid-engined supercar, the XM is finished in Techno Violet, with the key difference being it’s the matte version. This Frozen paint job has never been seen on a BMW until now. There’s more to the plug-in hybrid SUV than its unique Individual color.

We can’t help but notice the XM has violet daytime running lights. BMW and Kith even changed the illuminated contour of the supersized kidney grille to match the Techno Violet body. As if that wasn’t flashy enough, the vehicle’s start-up sequence includes an illuminated “KITH” logo. Mirroring Fieg’s previous special BMW projects, there’s no shortage of KITH branding.

The violet lights lead us to believe it may be a concept car. We reckon there would be legal issues with having those special lights on a street-legal vehicle. Inside, the KITH connection is obvious. Beyond the logos, the front seats appear different from those of the production XM. They’re thinner and with greater lateral support. Bucket seats or not, they do look more supportive.

The XM Frozen Techno Violet joins an already impressive collection of BMWs. The video at the source link below features three M3 E30s, an 8 Series E31, a couple of M4s, and a classic 1602. We’ll have to wait and see whether a production version will follow. Chances are that it will, considering the collaboration between the luxury automaker and the fashion house has led to the M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition and the i4 M50 x Kith. If planned, expect a debut later this week with a high price tag and low production numbers.

Ronnie Fieg will show his one-off M1 at the BMW 2024 Showcase in Miami on December 6 on the seventh floor of the 1111 Lincoln Rd parking garage. There’s a good chance we’ll see this tricked-out XM as well.

Video: Ronnie Fieg / X