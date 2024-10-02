If there’s one thing the XM Label doesn’t need, it’s more power. Despite already being BMW’s most potent production model ever, Manhart has leveled up its powertrain. The German tuner worked on the mastodont’s V8. From the factory, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine makes 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. Combined with the electric motor, you get 738 hp and a mountain-moving 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

Healthy numbers, right? Well, Manhart felt there was room for more and worked its magic to extract 888 hp and a ludicrous 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft). Bear in mind these figures include the extra grunt delivered by the e-motor incorporated in the eight-speed automatic transmission. Manhart focused on the gas engine by fitting its proprietary MHtronik Powerbox along with an Akrapovic exhaust.

Performance figures have not been revealed but we’ll remind you a standard XM Label sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds. With the M Driver’s Package included, it tops out at 180 mph (290 km/h). What the Lamborghini Urus rival could use is not more power but less weight. At 2,720 kilograms (5,996 pounds) in European specification, it’s one of the heaviest SUVs in history.

This XM Label sits closer to the road courtesy of a suspension lowering kit with H&R springs. Gone are BMW’s wheels since they’ve been replaced with a massive 24-inch set. Featuring a six-double-spoke design and a glossy black look, the XXL-sized alloys come wrapped in 295/30 ZR24 and 355/25 ZR24 tires. As if the super SUV wasn’t imposing enough, Manhart gave it a carbon fiber body kit.

At the front, the large apron could easily double as a snowplow. The giant kidney grille now has a new frame while the hood has been changed as well. Beefier side skirts give the XM Label a more muscular profile. At the back, the chunky roof spoiler is complimented by another spoiler mounted just below the tailgate’s glass.

For a finishing touch, Manhart wrapped the XM Label in matte grey and applied some carbon fiber upgrades inside the already lavish cabin.

