AC Schnitzer throws a one-two punch to its competitors by bringing two modified cars to the Essen Motor Show. Joining the amped-up 2025 BMW M3 Touring is one of the first custom MINI F66 builds we’ve seen so far. It starts off as the Cooper S in the John Cooper Works Trim before the hot hatch gains several upgrades, both inside and out.

The German tuner fixes one of the main problems we have with the new Cooper S – its lack of a visible exhaust. Customers must step up to the full-fat JCW to have one from the factory, but AC Schnitzer addresses this issue. The car’s reworked diffuser now accommodates a pair of tips featuring a 100-mm diameter. This aftermarket exhaust with carbon finishers also boasts new front and rear silencers.

This tricked-out Cooper S JCW Trim has ditched the original wheels in favor of AC Schnitzer’s 19-inch set. Available with a two-tone look or a black finish, the alloys come wrapped in 215/35 R19 tires at all four corners. You can combine the new shoes with a custom spring kit that drops the ride ride height. The front axle is lowered by as much as 25 millimeters (1 inch) while the rear comes down by up to 20 millimeters (0.8 inches).

AC Schnitzer also takes the opportunity to install an aerodynamic body kit with a front splitter and a roof spoiler. The package also has chunkier side skirts and new winglets, not to mention the contrasting black (or red) decals. Changes inside the cabin are limited to an aluminum footrest and key holder.

For now, there aren’t any mechanical changes. The new Cooper S sticks to its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine making 228 horsepower. In the new generation of the potent city car, the BMW B48 engine pumps out 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). It’s an increase of 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) compared to the old “F56.” On the flip side, there’s no manual gearbox this time around. MINI sells the feisty hatch exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hopefully, some tuners will be brave enough to try a manual swap.

AC Schnitzer is displaying the 2025 Cooper S JCW Trim in Essen from November 30 until December 8.

Source: AC Schnitzer