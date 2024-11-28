AC Schnitzer initially worked on the M3 Touring in early 2023 by giving it the usual upgrades. The super wagon received more power, custom wheels, a subtle body kit, and suspension mods. For the upcoming Essen Motor Show, the German tuner has revisited its G81 project. This time around, the build is based on the facelifted model launched by BMW a few months ago.

The M division has already increased the performance wagon’s power for 2025. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine now makes 523 hp, up by 20 hp compared to when the M3 Touring first came out. AC Schnitzer will take the inline-six even further by unlocking 602 hp. Additionally, torque rises by a full 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) to 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).

The showcar built for Essen has a reworked quad exhaust with 110-mm tips wrapped in carbon. Elsewhere, custom springs lower the ride height by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches), but customers can alternatively opt for a coilover suspension. Available in a gold or black finish, the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged wheels are up to 35% lighter.

AC Schnitzer dresses up the M3 Touring with a body kit encompassing front canards and spoiler lip, along with a roof spoiler at the back. The rear aero element is not just for show as it actually increases downforce by 20 kilograms (44 pounds) when the sports wagon is doing 124 mph (200 km/h). Other novelties include beefier side skirts, two trim pieces on the hood, and a carbon diffuser. The latter can be had with or without an extra brake light.

Rounding off the changes are aluminum accents inside the cabin. These have been applied to the pedals, shift paddles, and the iDrive rotary knob. Oh, we mustn’t omit the new engine cover AC Schnitzer has designed for the boosted “S58.”

You can check out AC Schnitzer’s M3 Touring at the 2024 Essen Motor Show from November 30 until December 8.

Source: AC Schnitzer