Japanese tuning house 3D Design has unveiled its latest project, a modified BMW M340i Touring. Known for their precision-crafted aftermarket parts, 3D Design has transformed this sporty touring model into a head-turning, performance-focused machine while adhering to Japan’s stringent regulations.

Aggressive Aerodynamics

At the heart of the 3D Design tuning program is a meticulously designed aero kit. The front of the car features a sharp carbon fiber lip spoiler that enhances the M340i’s dynamic presence. Moving along the sides, 3D Design’s sleek side skirts add continuity to the aggressive lines, leading to a new rear diffuser and a roof spoiler that complete the full aero package. The diffuser is versatile enough to be compatible with the stock muffler, providing flexibility for enthusiasts seeking a balanced upgrade.

The B58 3.0-liter inline-six engine in the M340i Touring now produces an additional 40 horsepower, thanks to 3D Design’s software tuning. Supporting this newfound power is a suspension lowered by 20 mm using 3D Design’s custom lowering springs, which not only improves the car’s stance but also sharpens handling. While the M340i sports a new 3D Design quad-tailpipe exhaust, it complies fully with Japan’s strict noise regulations.

Wheels and Interior: A Complete Package

Rounding off the exterior transformation are striking 20-inch forged wheels, designed and manufactured by 3D Design. These wheels provide a lightweight yet robust upgrade, perfectly complementing the lowered suspension and aggressive aero kit. Inside, 3D Design has added bespoke touches, offering a fully customized interior experience. From premium materials to tailored accents, the cabin reflects the same attention to detail seen throughout the build.

If there’s one car we wish would cross the Atlantic to the U.S., it’s undoubtedly the G21 BMW M340i Touring. This wagon perfectly embodies BMW’s modern appeal, combining a thrilling engine, stunning design, and crossover-rivaling versatility in a single package. With 3D Design’s expert enhancements, this already impressive machine transforms into a masterpiece that feels complete in every sense.