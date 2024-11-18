We can all agree the G90 doesn’t have the elegant styling of the earlier M5 generations. With a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a massive curb weight, it’s also an entirely different animal. Additionally, BMW made the super sedan much larger for the seventh generation. These traits make it less desirable, but the flagship 5 Series still has a lot going for it. New images show the AMG E63 rival in a fall wonderland in Poland.

Photos taken early in the morning and late in the evening do an excellent job of showing the M5’s dramatic, albeit controversial styling. The G90 featured here has the optional carbon-ceramic brakes judging by their flashy gold calipers. We can’t help but notice the carbon roof, which frankly should be standard rather than optional given the hefty price tag.

Offered exclusively with a two-tone look, the 952 M wheels are available alongside a 951 M set you can have in black or with a bi-color finish. BMW Poland doesn’t specify the body color but we’re leaning toward Velvet Blue judging by the violet accents. However, since the photos appear to be heavily edited, we can’t be entirely sure.

That lightweight roof we mentioned comes together with the carbon side mirror caps and that tiny rear spoiler. Love it or loathe it, an illuminated grille is standard business for BMW in 2024. You can even get kidneys that light up on a lowly 1 Series. The M5 is the only 5 Series with the exhaust tips sticking out from the back. If BMW changes its mind about an M Performance model, that one too will have four tips.

The M5 is an imposing car – no doubt about it. Echoing the 2025 M2, M3, and M4, the front and rear badges are black with a silver contour. Unlike those smaller cars, the rather unusual split theme of the bumpers makes it stand out even more. It remains to be seen whether people will begin to appreciate Domagoj Dukec’s G90 in the same fashion as Chris Bangle’s E60.

Source: BMW Poland