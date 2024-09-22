One of the most striking recent developments in BMW’s design language is the Iconic Glow kidney grille—a feature that, until now, has been reserved for the brand’s higher-end models, like the 5 Series, 7 Series and even the XM. However, BMW is set to change that narrative by bringing this bold, illuminated design to the new BMW 1 Series. According to a BMW spokesperson, the feature will be available from March 2025 as part of the “Innovation Package” and it will be available on all models, not just on the M135.

The Munich-based automaker first introduced the Iconic Glow grilles as a distinctive feature to create visual impact at night. It enhances the already recognizable kidney grille design with an illuminated surround that emphasizes the car’s central air intake, giving the vehicle an unmistakable BMW identity even in low-light conditions. Initially, a lot of customers complained about the flashy illuminated kidney, but recent comments on social media show an appetite for this feature.

The Iconic Glow grilles on the 2025 BMW 1 Series will set it apart in the compact segment, creating a bold aesthetic. Unlike the vertical kidney edges found on the 5 and 7 Series, the grilles on the 1 Series curve outward like arrows, giving the car a sportier, more aggressive look. This design tweak ensures that even at night, the 1 Series will be immediately recognizable from its larger siblings. The illuminated kidneys are also separated in the middle.

First units of the F70 1 Series rolled off the production line in July at the Leipzig Plant. The first compact hatchback to come off the line was a 120 finished in Alpine White for a German customer. Up to 500 1 Series examples will roll off the assembly line each and every day. In total, Plant Leipzig can put together 1,300 vehicles daily. Although production has already started, the market launch of the F70 in Europe won’t happen until October 5. Its predecessor, the F40, was built in nearly 443,000 units between July 2019 and June 2024.