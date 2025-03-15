In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, BMW decided to bring back the Neue Klasse. The board of management approved the largest investment in the company’s history. We’ll begin to see the fruits of the labor in early September. The production-ready, second-generation iX3 will break cover at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. In 2026, the i3 will hit the market.

In the meantime, BMW is showing prototypes of the two electric vehicles testing together for the first time. The EVs underwent hot-weather testing in South Africa while hiding what looks like the final body panels. The iX3 might’ve also had the production-ready headlights and taillights, whereas the i3 likely had a provisional setup.

The electric duo ushers in a new design language for BMW, a fresh styling approach that will be embraced by all cars. Yes, that includes models powered by combustion engines. At least four additional EVs from the Neue Klasse lineup will hit the market by 2028. The Bavarian brand isn’t willing to divulge their identities. However, look for an i3 Touring and an iX4, among others. Meanwhile, over 40 new cars will be launched by late 2027.

Underneath the new skin, the iX3 and i3 will be the first adopters of the BMW Group’s Gen6 batteries. The cylindrical cells will enable 30% faster charging, 20% higher energy density, and 30% longer range than Gen5 prismatic batteries. Subsequently, all models from BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce will eventually adopt the new battery tech. The engineers have also developed new, more efficient electric motors that will lose weight. There will be cars with one, two, three, and even four motors. The German luxury brand rules out front-wheel-drive EVs in the Neue Klasse era.

But wait, it gets even better. NK cars will support an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging. In an ideal scenario, juicing up the battery for 10 minutes will allow 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range. Vehicles like the iX3 and i3 will also support bidirectional charging, turning the cars into power banks. In the case of the crossover, the overall efficiency will jump by 20% versus the outgoing CLAR-based model. This will be possible by streamlining the body, installing aero wheels, and mounting new EV-specific brakes.

There’s still likely a lot we don’t know about the Neue Klasse, but we’re confident BMW will gradually release more details as the iX3’s world premiere approaches.