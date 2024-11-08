Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is turning heads both on and off the field, now with a new addition to his garage—an Isle of Man Green BMW M8 Competition. The color choice resembles somewhat the the Eagles’ team colors, showcasing Hurts’ connection to the city. Philadelphia fans are familiar with Hurts’ work ethic and dedication, both of which have helped the Eagles to a 6-2 record so far this season. Currently, the team trails the Washington Commanders by one game in the NFC East.

BMW of North America took to Instagram to highlight the car and Hurts’ reputation for speed and precision, stating, “Open field, open road—it’s all the same to Jalen Hurts. The M8 Competition embodies the same speed, power, and performance that drives QB1 on the field every Sunday.”

Performance and Power: The BMW M8 Competition

The BMW M8 Competition certainly brings considerable power to the road. Equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, it produces 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, taking the car from 0-60 mph in around three seconds. The M8 Competition’s performance is bolstered by an eight-speed ZF M Steptronic transmission and an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, providing traction and handling well-suited for all driving conditions.

The color choice is extraordinary on this M8 Competition, complementing one of the best designs BMW has today. Of course, Isle of Man Green needs no introduction. While it started solely as an M3/M4 color, it quickly expanded to other M offerings, like the X5 M and X6 M, and more recently to the BMW M5.

Scheduled to be phased out by 2026, the M8 family remains one of the most underrated and misunderstood cars in the BMW lineup. Why you might ask? Mostly because the BMW M8, with its starting price around $138,500, is indeed one of the most expensive models in BMW’s current lineup. This high price point has arguably been a barrier to its broader acceptance and success. The high cost aligns with its positioning as a high-performance, luxury grand tourer, but it also limits its appeal to a narrower segment of the automotive market.