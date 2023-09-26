The 2024 BMW M5 is one of the most anticipated models in the M lineup, and we have some exclusive renders to show you how it might look like. The new M5 (G90) will be based on the upcoming electric 5 Series, which means it will inherit some of its design cues, such as the kidney grille with horizontal slats. The front bumper will also be more aggressive, with large air intakes and a splitter. The grille and the bumper will have a glossy black finish, which adds a nice contrast with the green paint of the body.

Wide Fenders, Dynamic Front-End

The side profile reveals the muscular fenders that give the new 2024 BMW M5 a sporty stance. The wheels are large and feature a five-spoke design, while the mirrors are aerodynamic and have the M design. The paint color shown here is Isle of Man Green, a stunning shade that was first introduced on the M3 and M4 models. It is a metallic green that changes its hue depending on the light. The black accents on the side skirts, window frames and door handles complement the green color and add some elegance.

Quad Pipes and A Quirky Diffuser

The rear end is not a surprise, since it was leaked a few weeks ago. The 2024 BMW M5 will have quad exhaust pipes and a diffuser, as well as a small spoiler on the trunk lid. The taillights are similar to the regular 5 Series, but with a darker tint. The bumper in these renders has vertical reflectors that make the car look wider and more powerful. The exhaust pipes and the diffuser will also have a black finish, creating a harmonious look with the front end.

Plug-in Hybrid, 718 hp Expected

The 2024 BMW M5 will be a plug-in hybrid, with a V8 engine and an electric motor. The combined output will be 718 horsepower, which is less than the XM Label Red, but still impressive. The plug-in hybrid system will allow the M5 to have lower emissions and better fuel efficiency, as well as an electric-only mode for short distances. The new G90 BMW M5 could start as a Competition version, therefore leaving room for special edition models, like the M5 CS.

The 2024 BMW M5 is expected to debut next year, and we can’t wait to see it in person. It will be a car that combines luxury, technology and performance in a unique way. It will also be one of the most advanced models in the M lineup, and most likely the last of its kind.