ALPINA is working on new models for 2026 and beyond, but what about the company’s immediate plans? The Buchloe-based marque is keeping busy by doing what it does best, which is to pump out inline-six and V8 cars. Although CO2 fleet limit targets are getting stricter, prompting rival brands to drop large-displacement engines, people still want more than four cylinders under the hood. Shocker, right?

“Customer demand for these engines [inline-six and V8] remains high,” according to ALPINA. BMW Group-owned company is confident ICE models “will continue to sell well in the coming years.” The niche brand explains there’s strong demand for current products before the existing agreement expires on December 31, 2025.

We’re finding out the last deliveries of current models are scheduled to take place in 2026. Until then, it’s business as usual for ALPINA. Before the arrival of all-new cars, the company intends to roll out additional versions of existing models. Earlier this year, it launched the B3 GT, B4 GT, and the XB7 Manufaktur, but more vehicles are coming.

ALPINA projects it’ll be able to deliver about 2,300 cars next year. That’s down by 300 units compared to 2023 when it posted record sales. From 2026, vehicles built during the pre-BMW era will still be supported. The company guarantees spare parts supply and service along with software updates. Interestingly, owners will be able to take their cars directly to the firm’s headquarters in Buchloe for service and maintenance work.

There’s even better news if you happen to own an older vehicle. ALPINA will bolster its support for vintage and classic cars. How? By reissuing some spare parts and accessories. In addition, service and restoration programs are planned, including complete engine overhauls. In the meantime, the ALPINA Classic online shop has been up and running since late September.

It looks as though things will only get better for ALPINA after the BMW Group acquired the rights to the brand. We should point out that company shares were not sold as ALPINA remains a family business managed by Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen.