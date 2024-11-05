The G80 M3 reaches middle age with the 2025 model year, which sees a smoothing over. Minor changes inside, outside, and under the hood (for Competition xDrive models, anyway) add a little and take nothing away, and we consider the 2025 BMW M3 the best of the G80 chassis yet. Sadly, the highest-performing trim level – the M3 CS – is out of production. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck – especially considering you can still get the M3 with a delightful manual transmission.

2025 BMW M3 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The new, lightly-refreshed M3 still relies on a twin-turbo S58 inline-six under the hood. Power is unchanged from last year except in the xDrive Competition models, which see a 20-horsepower bump to 523 horsepower. That’s a 50-horsepower gap between the manual-equipped car and the xDrive one, with the Competition sitting in between at 503. We still recommend the manual transmission, as it feels more engaging and special, will likely hold value better, and is still plenty quick.

The M3 is at its quickest in xDrive Competition form. While the manual may be more fun, the xDrive car is blisteringly quick. Zero to 60 mph took just 2.8 seconds when Car and Driver tested it, and the car decimated the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat at 124 mph. We still think the M3 is best enjoyed when rowing your own gears unless pursuing track times is paramount to your buying decision.

2025 BMW M3 Fuel Economy and MPG

Despite a small increase in power output, this year’s M3 performs identically to last year’s iteration. All-wheel drive models return the worst fuel economy, with the EPA claiming 16 city / 23 highway for a combined 18 mpg. Rear-wheel drive models offer identical fuel economy whether you choose the manual or automatic. The difference is minimal but apparent; the only change is a combined estimation of 19 mpg instead of 18. The M3’s 15.6-gallon fuel tank means around 300 miles per tank.

Interior and Cargo Space

Modest changes for the new model year include a flat-bottom steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker. The new wheel feels good and can also be covered in Alcantara for an even more premium feel. New aluminum trim is available and there’s new ambient lighting around the redesigned air vents in the center of the dash. A moonroof is still available as a zero-cost option. The trunk is perfectly adequate – especially when paired with the 60/40 split-folding rear seats. If a regular 3 Series fits into your life, so too will an M3.

2025 BMW M3 Technology and Connectivity

The 2025 BMW M3 gets iDrive 8.5, separating it from its predecessor. Basically, the software is quicker and easier to use than last year’s version. No other changes to report, so you’ll still have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, built-in nav, a mess of apps to choose from, BMW app integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Automatic-equipped cars get a nifty remote start feature if you choose the Executive Package, which we recommend. It’s $1,600 ($1,400 for the manual-equipped cars) and also includes a head-up display, power tailgate, full LED headlights, and a heated steering wheel.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Rear cross-traffic alert, Forward Collision Mitigation, blind spot monitoring, and lane keeping come standard on the 2025 BMW M3. We wouldn’t add much – after all, the point of this car is to drive it – but the $700 Parking Assistance Package adds a 360-degree camera and self-parking shenanigans if that’s your bag. Cars with the automatic transmission can also opt for a $1,700 Driving Assistance Pro Package that adds traffic jam assist and radar cruise.

2025 BMW M3 Pricing

M3 pricing, shockingly, stays consistent with last year’s. Manual cars start at $76,000, commensurately providing the best value in our opinion. There’s almost no competitor in the luxury performance sedan segment if you’re looking for a manual, sans the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. That car offers a less-special powertrain and interior, but costs less and handles quite good.

Automatic-equipped Competition models start at $80,200, and Competition xDrive cars start at $85,300. Technically, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio probably delivers the most similar driving experience, but that car got discontinued from June 2024. Other competitors include various AMG offerings, Audi’s RS5 Sportback, and Lexus RC F, but we – and many, many other publications – think the M3 is easily the best of the bunch. Just go easy on the options – a six-figure M3 isn’t hard to build but might not deliver on six-figure expectations.

2025 BMW M3 FAQ