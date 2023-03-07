I’ll get straight to the point – join me via this unique and rarely documented behind-the-scenes look as I get full access working with BMW Seattle in building out and ordering my perfect 2024 BMW M3 CS G80! What’s more, we talk through and show you an overview of the North American productions numbers, vehicle options, dealer allocations, special order insights, vehicle status states, build modification windows and more!

Unveiled in February of this year, the new G80 M3 CS lit a fire in the hearts of many fans and critics alike – the former getting super excited on forums, frantically looking for any additional media, specs, or details that they could find. The latter, well, they’re critics so they got busy critiquing!

In any case, “The Call” is the inaugural video that kicks off my series documenting the journey that is me getting my dream spec G80 BMW M3 CS from BMW Seattle. In fact, this video can be used as a guide on what the process is like. We are also revealing exclusive insights in the world that is ordering a limited production BMW M vehicle through your preferred dealership. In the future you can expect more videos focusing on the follow-ups that happen once your order is confirmed – from getting your build production number locked in, to the small window customers have to change/adjust their original build, to tracking, delivery day, and of course the hands-on first look overview.

Limited Numbers – Less than 2,000 globally

As a refresher, the 2023 BMW M3 CS G80 is the latest and greatest incarnation of BMW’s iconic sports sedan. With a sleek, aggressive design and a powerful, performance-oriented engine, this car is sure to turn heads on the road. It’s also rumored to be limited to less than 2,000 units globally. For the U.S. market, the rumormill churns out that only around 300-400 units were made available. Under the hood, the BMW M3 CS is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 543 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. In terms of performance, the BMW M3 CS is a true powerhouse. The car can reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

If this sounds interesting to you, then hit the link and watch the video as Adam Newbold from BMW Seattle and I walk through the options, tick some proverbial boxes, select my preferred color, wheels, and brakes, and of course engage in some automotive nerd talk for good measure because that’s what gearheads do! And don’t forget to subscribe to our channel and to my personal Youtube to see the full journey!