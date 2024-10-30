BMW Group UK took home three awards at the What Car? Electric Car Awards, highlighting a strong performance across estate, luxury, and small car categories. In the estate segment, the BMW i5 Touring was named ‘Best Electric Estate Car’ for its mix of practicality and performance.

According to What Car?, judges praised the i5 Touring for its spacious 570-liter boot, high-quality materials, intuitive controls, and entry-level eDrive40 model, which offers 335bhp. They described the Touring as “well-rounded,” combining essential estate car features with BMW’s signature driving experience. In the UK, BMW also offers the top of the range i5 M60 xDrive Touring.

The BMW i7 won ‘Best Luxury Car’ for the second year in a row. Judges noted that the i7’s electric drivetrain enhances the quietness and comfort expected from a luxury vehicle, elevating the 7 Series’ standard of refinement. They highlighted the i7’s calm and spacious cabin as a standout feature in the luxury segment. BMW UK offers three distinct i7 models: i7 xDrive50, i7 xDrive60 and i7 M70 xDrive.

MINI also received recognition for the all-new MINI Cooper SE, which was awarded ‘Best Electric Small Car.’ Judges appreciated the Cooper SE’s agile handling, 0-62 mph time of 6.7 seconds, and its extended range compared to the previous model. They commented that MINI’s classic small car design feels at home as an electric model, blending performance with practical upgrades.

The Car Of The Year 2024 award in the What Car? rankings went to the Lexus LBX. The BMW X7 40d M Sport was awarded the Luxury Car of the Year trophy, while the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS was the Sports Car of the Year.