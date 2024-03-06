Our video review of the new 2025 MINI Countryman SE all-electric is now live. Two days in Portugal, four cars later, and we can now give a verdict: SE vs. JCW vs. iX2 vs. iX1? All these crossovers have one thing in common – a front-wheel drive, flexible architecture. Furthermore, the SE, iX1 and iX2 share the same electric motors, same battery pack and pretty much every component in the electric drivetrain. So naturally, there are some similarities in the driving experience and we talk about those in the video.

What we didn’t expect though was having more fun in the Countryman SE than in the John Cooper Works. You’d think the exhaust and engine noise would put a smile on our face, but it was actually the brisk acceleration and the cool electric sounds of the SE that won our heart. In the end, the electric drivetrain is better suited for the size of the new Countryman because this by far the largest MINI ever.

The Electric Drivetrains Suits Best The Size Of The Countryman

Much larger than the model it replaced, the revamped Countryman stretches 4433 mm (174.5 in) long, 1843 mm (72.6 in) wide, and 1656 mm (65.2 in) tall. Of course, it weighs quite a bit – around 2,000 kilograms (4400 lbs). Even though the Countryman JCW is about 600 pounds lighter, the B48 2.0 liter turbo engine is pushing through the acceptable ceiling of power-to-weight ratio. It’s a good engine, very reliable, but best applied in smaller products.

We couldn’t test a lot of things though, like range, efficiency and charging, but we plant to address those in our usual week long press reviews. Overall, we feel that the Countryman SE ALL4 would be a better addition to a garage like ours where we have a mix of petrolhead cars – 1M and small electric sedan – i4. In the U.S., it’s somewhat of a no-brainer purchase considering the next electric SUV from BMW Groups is the iX. A great car, without a doubt, but also double in price. Let’s take a look at this review and please don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!