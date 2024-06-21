BMW is known to have a soft spot for anniversary editions as it rarely misses an opportunity to highlight a milestone. The X5 turns 25 this year, so it’s a good occasion to roll out a limited-run version. Say hello to the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition, which has some unexpected goodies. Aside from the usual badges and whatnot, this X5 xDrive40i has something no other BMW currently offers.

The standard xOffroad Package is not shared with an existing BMW model and brings a jacked-up air suspension. BMW also mounts extra underbody protection plates as well as a mechanical rear differential lock. There are even chunkier tires, but you’ll have to order them from the dealer. The General Grabber All-Terrain tires are an option and are offered at a discounted price.

Step inside and you’ll notice a subtle change. There’s a new switch on the center console to toggle between xSnow, xSand, xGravel, and xRocks modes. Each brings a subset of parameters for the traction control, transmission shifts, accelerator pedal, ride height, and more. That doesn’t turn the X5 into a proper off-roader but it’s a step in the right direction. A Mercedes G-Class rival from BMW is long overdue, and while this isn’t it, perhaps it could lead to greater things.

That 14.9-inch touchscreen now hosts an xOffroad View for when the going gets tough. It provides the driver with relevant info about what’s going on around the vehicle. It shows the inclination or downhill gradient of the terrain. In addition, it also details the ground clearance and roll tendency to help the driver get out of a sticky situation. However, it only works while the X5 is traveling at speeds below 22 mph. It’s the kind of feature you’d expect to see in a Land Rover Defender, so it’s a nice surprise to find it inside the Bavarian luxobarge.

Beyond the off-road goodies, this X5 Silver Anniversary Edition gets an Individual Lime Rock Grey metallic paint. Those all-terrain tires we mentioned come with 20-inch wheels borrowed from the M Sport Package. Speaking of M goodies, the Extended Shadowline dark accents are typically seen on X5 configurations with the M Sport Package. In addition, the carbon fiber trim inside is taken straight out of an X5 M60i or an X5 M.

Speaking of the cabin, you can have those seats wrapped around in black, coffee, cognac, or Silverstone Sensafin upholstery. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, Sensafin is marketing jargon for vegan upholstery that mimics real leather but isn’t. BMW sweetens the pot with a head-up display, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and remote engine start. The heated front seats, armrests, and steering wheel are standard as well.

BMW intends to build about 1,000 examples in Spartanburg at $81,075 apiece, including destination charges. That makes it nearly $12,000 more expensive than the standard 2025 X5 xDrive40i but you do get some nice upgrades. Production begins in August, mere weeks before the X5 celebrates its 25th anniversary. The first E53 rolled off the assembly line in South Carolina on September 1, 1999. Nearly three million units of the original BMW SUV have been built in a quarter of a century.

