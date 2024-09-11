The first X5 (E53) rolled off the assembly line at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina on September 1, 1999. A quarter of a century later, BMW is celebrating the milestone by giving the luxury SUV a limited-run special edition. Oddly enough, it’s just for the Canadian market where only 250 units will be available.

As you’d expect from an anniversary model, it comes loaded with goodies. The Bavarian luxobarge gets the xOffroad Package as standard equipment. If this sounds familiar, that’s because the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition for the US market recently got the same upgrade. It adds a Driver Experience Control switch on the center console. It can be used to toggle between the xSnow, xSand, xGravel, and xRocks modes. Depending on the one you pick, the ride height automatically changes. In addition, the settings for the traction control, throttle mapping, transmission, and other characteristics are also adjusted.

What else? Canada’s X5 Edition 25 Jahre gets air suspension at both axles for a silky-smooth ride. The posh SUV is also fitted with a mechanical rear differential lock and underbody protection plates. If you do plan to take the vehicle off the beaten path, there’s an xOffroad camera. It works in conjunction with the xOffroad View in the infotainment to show the X5’s surroundings. However, it’s only active if the vehicle is being driven at speeds below 22 mph (35 km/h).

The Canadian-only special starts off as an xDrive40i but BMW spices things up by mixing cues from the xLine and M Sport versions. You can have the X5 in either Oxford Green II Metallic or Le Mans Blue Metallic. These finishes were chosen as both harken back to the launch colors of the original model 25 years ago.

You Can’t Spec A Regular X5 In This Configuration

The interior finish depends on the body color. Go for the green one and the interior comes in Coffee Sensafin with a Fineline Stripe Brown High-Gloss trim. Opt for the blue exterior and you get a Silverstone Sensafin cabin with a Poplar Grain Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Trim. It’s a classy look either way, one that tries to stay true to the original even though the X5 has changed so much since 1999. Even the 21-inch Y-spoke wheels try to mimic the “old-school” 18-inch set of the E53.

Only this X5 flavor has the black accents we usually associate with M Sport versions combined with the aluminum trim found on the xLine. You could say it’s truly an exclusive variant since it can’t be replicated in the configurator.

As you can imagine, it’ll cost you. BMW Canada wants 102,500 CAD whereas a standard X5 xDrive40i begins at 90,835 CAD. You’re paying an almost 12,000 CAD premium. The long list of standard equipment includes remote engine start, heated front and rear seats, sunshades, a heated steering wheel, a trailer hitch, a Harman Kardon sound system, heated armrests, the M Sport Differential, and the Parking Assistance Professional.

BMW dealers across Canada will have the X5 Edition 25 Jahre from the last quarter of the year.

Source: BMW