Although the new 2 Series Gran Coupe’s debut is imminent, the swoopy sedan isn’t at the 2024 Paris Motor Show this week. Consequently, BMW doesn’t have a big debut for the 90th edition of the event held in France’s capital. Instead, it’s displaying the Vision Neue Klasse concepts together for the first time. That’s right, you can see the electric sedan and crossover in the City of Lights.

Despite the fact the sedan preceded the crossover, it’s the high-riding model that BMW will put into production first. The next-generation iX3 will hit the assembly line in the second half of 2025. Unlike the outgoing CLAR-based model manufactured in China, its successor will be built in Debrecen at the new factory in Hungary. The sedan will follow later in 2026 from the Munich plant in Germany.

These are just two of several EVs built on the dedicated Neue Klasse platform scheduled to enter production by 2028. The identities of other models have not been disclosed. However, we believe there will be an i3 Touring and an iX4, plus at least one China-specific model. As previously reported, the rollout of NK won’t be the end of new electric cars on CLAR. Our sources close to BMW have told us the future iX5, iX6, and iX7 will all share the underpinnings with the conventionally powered SUVs.

The two Vision Neue Klasse concepts share the spotlight at the Paris Motor Show with a pair of new MINIs. The John Cooper Works Aceman and John Cooper Works Electric are the first high-performance EVs to carry the fabled JCW badge.

The BMW Group’s stand at the show in Paris covers a generous 1,300 square meters. It’s enough space to host all the electric vehicles the BMW and MINI brands currently have to offer. That means you can check out more than 15 EVs beginning tomorrow when the public days start. The show will close its doors on Sunday, October 20.

Source: BMW