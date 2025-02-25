Last October, the “poor man’s BMW sedan” switched to its second generation. Bavaria’s entry-level sedan embarked on a world tour right after the “F74” premiered. Bringing the fight to the upcoming third-gen Mercedes CLA, the 2 Series Gran Coupe has officially touched down in France. For its local debut, the regional BMW branch organized a photo shoot.

BMW France kept things relatively simple rather than focusing on the M Performance model. Although it’s not a spicy M235, this 220 is not completely standard either. It has the M Sport Package and an optional Individual paint—Tanzanite Blue Metallic. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe skips the standard wheels in favor of a larger 19-inch set. These 976 M alloys have the two-tone finish we’ve come to expect from BMW.

Stepping inside, one extra from the configurator becomes immediately apparent. BMW France built this four-door 2er press car with the perforated Veganza (vegan leather) in Oyster, marketing jargon for beige/cream. Beyond the seat upholstery and the center console, the door cards are also partially beige. The lighter theme is a breath of fresh air compared to most official images showing the compact Gran Coupe with predominantly dark interiors.

Like the 1 Series hatchback (“F70”), its sedan sibling has undergone massive changes inside. While the exterior may suggest a Life Cycle Impulse, the cabin starkly departs from the old “F44” generation. Beyond the simplified dashboard with fewer buttons, the iDrive controller is gone. For the first time, the 2 Series Gran Coupe also gets the long-wheelbase treatment for a stretched version sold in China as the “F78.”

BMW will start customer deliveries of the new 2 GC next month. Assembled in Leipzig, Germany, the smallest sedan of the lineup skips any serious electrification. Once again, there are no plug-in hybrid or electric derivatives, but this 220 and the 220d diesel do have a mild-hybrid setup. The six-speed manual transmission is gone, with all versions featuring a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Photos: BMW France