We’ve been reporting about the next-generation X6 (G66) for over a year but the current G06 isn’t going away anytime soon. A new report from a reputable BMW insider over at the Bimmer Post forums claims the coupe-SUV could stick around in its current form until the middle of 2028. If accurate, it’s an extension of a few months compared to the original plan.

The third-generation X6 will allegedly go out of production for the United States in December 2027. However, assembly at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina could continue for global markets until July 2028. Its successor, the G66, is expected to reach the US near the end of that year, which would likely make it a 2029MY vehicle. Just like the current model, it’ll soldier on with the CLAR platform and eschew plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, an iX6 electric variant is coming on the same architecture.

In the meantime, the X6 G06 is unlikely to get any substantial changes before its retirement. It received a Life Cycle Impulse last year and we can’t see BMW investing any further in a niche product. The X6’s kid brother won’t be the X4 for much longer because the middle child of the Sports Activity Coupe lineup will be dropped next year. That’ll leave only the X2 and X6 in the SAC portfolio. However, an electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform is mooted.

If you’d rather stick to combustion engines, we have both good and bad things to report. Americans will probably still have a big ol’ V8 available for the next-gen X6. We can’t say the same for buyers in Europe where emissions regulations are likely to kill the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter unit. Seeing the glass half full, the current X6 still has several years left on the market. That gives Europeans plenty of time to buy an M60i or the full-fat M.

Source: Bimmer Post