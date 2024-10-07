Through the first nine months of the year, 7 Series are down in the United States by 8.8%. That tells us the excitement brought by the G70 generation seems to be cooling down. It’s impossible to quantify how much the unusual front fascia has impacted sales. What we do know is that BMW’s flagship is already preparing for a Life Cycle Impulse.

A short spy video recorded in sunny Europe shows a camouflaged prototype of the luxobarge. It looks as though BMW was testing the fully electric i7 judging by the license plate ending in “E.” Interestingly, the fullsize sedan has a matte Individual paint job, possibly Frozen Deep Gray. Maybe the disguise is playing tricks on us, but the kidney grille is a touch smaller?

We’re also not sure what to make of the headlights. There are no apparent daytime running lights positioned above the main headlights. We’d be tempted to say the 7 Series will once again have one-piece lights, but the camouflage could be deceiving. BMW also covered the prototype’s rear, likely to mask presumably updated taillights.

Whatever is hiding underneath the camo, it’s the work of now-departed Domagoj Dukec. All BMWs coming until 2029 have already been penned by the old design team. The next-gen 7 Series will be designed by former Polestar boss Maximilian Missoni, now in charge of BMW’s upper midsize and large cars. In other words, all models from the 5 Series and up, plus the ALPINAs.

Although this i7 seemingly had the current infotainment setup, the 7 Series LCI is widely believed to get iDrive X. Arriving first on the Neue Klasse-based iX3 in 2025, the revamped infotainment will bring a larger central screen. The conventional instrument cluster will make way for a dashboard-wide head-up display, dubbed Panoramic Vision.

If the 7 Series facelift goes into production in July 2026 as previously reported, logic tells us it’ll end up in the United States as a 2027MY car. Prepare to say goodbye to the “i” letter at the end of the names of the gas models. As already seen in the new 1 Series and X3, BMW is tweaking its naming strategy. With facelifts and next-gen cars, the “i” will be dropped, but the diesels will keep the “d” and plug-in hybrids the “e.” In the future, only purely electric models will feature “i” in their names.

Source: mr.grey_4k / Instagram