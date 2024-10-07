After it debuted in early June, the fourth-generation 1 Series entered production about a month later. However, deliveries of BMW’s smallest car have only started. Claimed to be the first modified M135 in the UK, this hot hatch has been customized by Motech Performance. The hot hatchback has a mix of M Performance Parts and third-party upgrades.

Painted in M Portimao Blue, the M Performance 1 Series “F70” has a more aggressive stance courtesy of a suspension lowering kit. The new springs have brought the M135 closer to the road by 35 millimeters (1.37 inches) at the front axle. The rear has been lowered as well, by 30 mm (1.18 inches). Gone are the original 18-inch wheels as the OEM alloys made way for a larger 19-inch MW1 set with a Carbon Grey finish and meaty 245/35 R19 tires.

This M135 also happens to have the oddly-looking front aero flicks (aka canards) from the M Performance Parts catalog. The aramid rear diffuser was also taken from BMW’s own optional upgrades for the flagship 1 Series. We can say the same about the carbon tailpipe trim for the quad exhaust system. Currently at the prototype stage, an aftermarket Remus exhaust is planned. In addition, the chunkier side skirts are also an MPP upgrade.

If you’re wondering about the roof spoiler, it’s not the standard setup nor is it taken from the M Performance Parts catalog. It’s Motech’s own carbon piece, initially developed for the previous-generation 1 Series “F40.” Rounding off the changes are the retro-flavored BMW roundels launched in 2022 when M celebrated its 50th anniversary. Oh, and the rear M135 logo on the tailgate has been removed for a cleaner look.

Not installed on this car when the video was shot, a carbon shark fin antenna is also available. Alternatively, BMW offers an aramid aerial cover. Moreover, this M135 is missing the carbon side mirror caps.

Source: Motech Performance / YouTube