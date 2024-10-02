With another quarter in the books, it’s time to look at how the most hated BMW on the Internet is doing. Deliveries of the XM in the United States in Q3 2024 fell by 30.7% to only 307 units. That made the “G09” the slowest-selling car in the US. Yes, even the Z4 did better as the sporty roadster was purchased 543 times.

In the first nine months of the year, the electrified SUV was down by 14.2% to 1,385 units. Once again, the XM is the slowest-selling BMW in the lineup. The Z4 is slightly more popular with 1,471 cars. That’s actually a 1.2% improvement over the January-September 2023 period. We’re thinking the much-awaited manual gearbox for the M40i boosted sales. The Z4 was actually up an impressive 64% in Q3 compared to the same quarter of last year.

Getting back to the dedicated M, it was never going to top the sales charts given its exorbitant asking price. It starts at $159,925 for the base model and $185,925 for the Label. On the other hand, the US is supposed to be the model’s biggest market. When the sporty luxobarge came out, BMW said the US would account for 26% of demand. China would be next with 23%, followed by the Middle East with 8%.

The fact sales are down through September is particularly worrying when you consider the XM wasn’t fully available in the US until later in 2023. Indeed, 2024 will be the model’s first full year on sale but it looks as though it won’t even improve the numbers achieved last year when there was limited availability during the first months.

As previously reported, the XM’s future is up in the air. There are already rumors BMW has canceled a potentially electric second generation. However, our sources close to Munich have told us a final decision is still pending. Curiously, there are no reports about a Life Cycle Impulse for the current model. In fact, the standard eight-cylinder model is likely going to be discontinued next year, leaving only the six-cylinder XM 50e and the hot XM Label. Production of the “G09” is believed to end in November 2027.

Source: BMW USA