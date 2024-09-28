Since it was launched in the latter half of 2020, the sixth-generation BMW M3 received two notable updates. The first came along in 2022 when the sports sedan transitioned to the iDrive 8. The new infotainment brought a curved dual-screen setup and a more simplified dashboard. Earlier this year, the G80 went through a Life Cycle Impulse with sharper-looking matrix LED headlights and other tweaks.

New official images of the 2025 M3 show the sports sedan in Competition guise with xDrive. Painted in a somewhat rare Frozen Tampa Bay Green Individual color, this LCI poses next to some of its predecessors. Since it’s the all-wheel-drive variant, it’s packing a greater punch than its RWD Competition sibling. For the latest model year, BMW dialed the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter “S58” inline-six engine to 523 horsepower, an increase of 20 hp. The two-wheel-drive M3 Competition continues with 503 hp.

Aside from the redesigned headlights, the 2025 M3 also has that new flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark. This one’s wrapped in leather but BMW also offers an Alcantara version. Elsewhere, the discreetly updated central air vents now incorporate contour lighting. Going forward, Dark Graphite matt trim adorns the instrument panel, control panel, and cup holder cover.

The G80 is expected to remain in production until early 2027. If the timeline is accurate, that gives BMW plenty of time to implement further changes. It’s unclear whether additional styling revisions are planned but surely the Munich-based brand won’t let its AMG C63 rival linger. Once the current generation retires, its place is likely to be taken by a G84, still with an inline-six engine. However, the future M3 might not have a manual gearbox.

Before the current-generation M3 dies, we’ll see a Competition Sport derivative of the more practical wagon body style. The M3 CS Touring is set to premiere in 2025 as a 543-horsepower estate with plenty of standard carbon fiber. It should have all the goodies we saw on the M3 CS Sedan but with these new headlights that the M4 CS Coupe also got earlier this year.

Source: BMW M / Instagram