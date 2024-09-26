BMW sells around a thousand piping-hot X3 SUVs per day, and the 2025 model is a fresh dish that BMW hopes to serve with similar success into the latter half of the decade. The new model’s most controversial details include bigger grilles with a bi-directional design and a minimalist interior heavy on plastic bits but light on actual substance. A simplified front valance – and concealed tailpipe on non-M Performance models – gives BMW’s mid-size SUV a more restrained look compared to the outgoing model, and one that not everyone will love. The new X3 is larger overall inside and out, good news for BMW’s family-hauling target demo. Like the generation preceding it, the 2025 BMW X3 (chassis code G45) gets an entry-level four-cylinder model and range-topping six-cylinder variant. Sadly, there’s no full-blown M model in sight. When we drove the BMW X3 M50, we appreciated the dynamics and space but weren’t completely sold on the interior and design. Regardless, the newest generation of the BMW X3 guarantees to be a worthy adversary of segment mainstays like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Every new X3 comes with xDrive in the US, and they all rely on a familiar eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The standard X3 xDrive30 touts a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood that’s good for 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. BMW says the zero-to-60 sprint takes six seconds. In the X3 M50, a turbocharged six-cylinder engine produces 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. We think it’s a bit underrated, just like BMW’s estimated zero-to-60 time of 4.4 seconds. Both models offer an M Sport Professional Package that only adds aesthetic enhancements. Sigh.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA says that the four-cylinder 2025 BMW X3 achieves 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, for a combined estimate of 29 mpg overall. That’s five more ms per g than the outgoing xDrive model. The X3 M50 puts up solid numbers too: 25 city, 30 highway, and 27 mpg combined. Those numbers put it significantly ahead of last year’s X3 M40i. (That model scored 23 mpg combined).

In-segment, the 2025 BMW X3 achieves higher fuel economy than the comparable Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. Both of those models offer 26 mpg combined, three less than the X3. Even the gas-powered Macan trails the BMW X3 – offering 23 mpg according to the EPA.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW X3 grows larger than its predecessor. A total cargo space of 67.1 cubic feet marks an increase of around five cubic feet compared to the outgoing model. We don’t have exact figures on head room or leg room yet, but since the SUV grows two inches longer and around an inch wider, it’ll likely be a little bit more comfortable for drivers and passengers alike.

The 2025 BMW X3 is a completely new interior design for the model, and it takes the minimalism that BMW is known for to the max. Ambient lighting is more prominent than ever, and a squared-off steering wheel comes standard. You can choose from Veganza (synthetic leather) upholstery, which comes standard, or opt for Extended Merino Leather for an additional $1,500. The cabin is nice and refined enough. We would almost certainly spend the meager $1,400 to upgrade to the Convenience Package, which adds a panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, and remote engine start. Shell out $500 for heated front and rear seats, too.

Technology and Connectivity

All-new interior means all-new infotainment. The 2025 BMW X3 relies on iDrive 9 with QuickSelect, and our intrepid Editor in Chief reports a snappy and responsive display that’s “almost on par with a smartphone in terms of speed and fluidity.” QuickSelect was a huge step forward when it was introduced and continues to make the newest iDrive iteration a pleasure to interact with. Of course, you get all the usual accoutrement like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, My BMW app support, navigation, voice commands, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Notably, BMW left a physical iDrive controller in place, too.

While the $875 Harman Kardon surround sound system is likely worth the extra cash, we would think twice – as options are plentiful and pricy on the newest X3. We highly suggest not overlooking the $200 rear climate control which is not standard on entry-level X3s. Particularly if you’re planning on having rear seat passengers.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

There’s little to report here if you’re already familiar with the outgoing X3. The 2025 BMW X3 comes with all the stuff last year’s model did. That includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Blind Spot Detection. Neither X3 trim comes standard with the $900 Parking Assistance Package or $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. We’d skip both – particularly since hands-free driving only works up to 40 mph. If you must have the surround-view, just get the Premium Package ($2,700 on M50, $3,400 on X3) which provides a better value thanks to an included head-up display and other goodies.

2025 BMW X3 Pricing

The newest BMW X3 starts at $49,500 before destination fees and you start adding options on. That places it still tens of thousands under the base price of the Porsche Macan. But, it’s closely competitive with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC ($49,250) and 2024 Audi Q5 ($45,300). The X3 M50 commands a $15,000 premium but the B58 alone makes it worthwhile. We will admit that the X3 M50 offers little additional standard equipment, so only step up if you really need the power. We do.

2025 BMW X3 FAQ