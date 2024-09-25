When it was announced in 2020, the BMW and Kith BMW M4 made quite a stir. Only 150 units were slated for production, and it was only available in a handful of Frozen paint colors. The car was an extremely limited run and part of a multi-faceted partnership between New York-based fashion outfit Kith and BMW. Incredibly, there’s one for sale right now on online auction site Collecting Cars.

It’s All in the Details

In the US, the Kith Edition commanded a whopping $30,700 upcharge – but you didn’t exactly get nothing for your money. The Kith BMW M4 features a lot of great factory equipment. All cars came with the Carbon Exterior Package, adding carbon fiber accents around the outside of the vehicle. Carbon race buckets come standard with a special light blue and red color scheme that you won’t find on any other M4.

Of course, you’re really paying the upcharge for the exclusive Kith details that only ever appeared on these 150 cars. Pilots and birds will certainly appreciate a giant Kith with M colors on the carbon fiber roof, and the driver is treated to lots of Kith badging inside. We’re talking plaques on the seatbacks, a center console badge, and even “Kith” embossing on the armrest and headrests. Special Kith exterior badging will probably command a double-take from BMW enthusiasts stuck behind you in traffic.

While the Kith M4 didn’t get any special performance options. All 150 were offered as xDrive Competition models, so 503 horsepower and xDrive all-wheel drive, along with an automatic transmission. Which is a bit of a shame, when you consider that Ronnie Fieg – the founder of Kith and driving force behind the collaboration – largely credits his BMW enthusiasm to his grandfather’s E30 M3, a car that was only available as a shift-your-own adventure. That said, the few privileged M4 Kith drivers we’ve talked to don’t seem to mind.

Anyway, the last time we saw one of these for sale was on Cars and Bids in March 2022, where it failed to meet reserve and was bid to $115,555. This time around it’s considerably different; only three M4 Kith Edition cars have been registered in the UK. Like the last example, it’s offered with few miles on the clock. The M4 Competition Kith auction on Collecting Cars ends Thursday.