Get used to seeing BMW M cars at charging stations because the future is electric, or so some automakers claim. After the XM, the new M5 is the second M car that combines a combustion engine with an electric motor. A new video shot in Monaco shows the G90 replenishing its battery pack on the side of the road. We should clarify that it’s not a customer car since deliveries aren’t starting until November.

This G90 has an attractive specification since it’s painted in Fire Red (aka Vegas Red in the United States). The striking color is combined with carbon fiber for the roof and side mirror caps, which will cost you extra. That extends to the trunk lid spoiler, also bundled with the M Carbon Exterior Package. As for the wheels, the 951 M set is finished in all-black but BMW also offers a two-tone look. Alternatively, there’s a different 952 M design. Both have a staggered setup with 20-inch front and 21-inch wheels.

Echoing the exterior is an equally eye-catching cabin with Extended Merino leather in red and black. Sadly, BMW doesn’t offer carbon bucket seats for the M5 just yet but we’re certain it’s only a matter of time before this upgrade will be introduced. For those seeking extra practicality, there’s also an M5 Touring now, a dream come true for American buyers who missed out on the E34 and E61.

We’d argue this spec suits the new M5 quite nicely, although we’d probably skip the black wheels. BMW will sell the super sedan with a choice of 150 Individual colors and M Performance Parts, so the G90 already has numerous customization options. If you’d rather get the wagon, we should mention the M5 Touring G99 doesn’t have a carbon fiber roof. Compared to long-roof M5 predecessors, you can’t open the rear glass independently of the tailgate. That holds true for all 5 Series Touring versions, including the i5.

The lithium-ion battery pack this M5 is juicing up contains 18.6 kWh of usable energy for an electric range of up to 43 miles (69 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. In the United States, BMW estimates the M5 Sedan will do 25 miles (40 kilometers) per EPA’s test cycle. Once depleted, the battery can be charged using AC at up to 7.4 kW. A full recharge takes 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Source: CarSpotterQVS / YouTube