Having gone into production at the beginning of July, the new BMW 1 Series is reaching more and more dealers across Europe. We’ve already seen the “F70” generation in Thundernight Metallic but that was a range-topping M135 hot hatch. A new walkaround video gives us a closer look at a lowly 120 with this special paint we typically associate with the Z4 roadster.

Perhaps “lowly” doesn’t perfectly fit this new 1 Series since although it’s only a three-cylinder version, it’s not completely standard. It carries the M Sport Package Pro that blacks out many exterior elements, including the kidney grille. The wheels aren’t standard either since the compact hatchback has the optional 19-inch set.

At least from the front, the car’s exterior looks like the Life Cycle Impulse the old “F40” never got. Things change at the back where the taillights derived from those of the X2 give the new 1er a more modern look. Inside, it’s completely different. The 1 Series was one of the last models with the old iDrive setup, so BMW fitted its dual-screen setup. The video is a reminder of how much the center console has been simplified after getting rid of the buttons.

One thing that hasn’t changed compared to the previous generation is the lack of electrification. BMW still won’t sell the 1 Series with a plug-in hybrid setup, let alone as a purely electric model. An i1 (codenamed “NB0”) reportedly won’t be launched until 2028 at the earliest. If you can’t wait until then, the smaller MINI Cooper 3-Door (“J01”) is the next best thing while staying within the BMW Group.

The 1 Series should stick around even after the i1’s arrival. We’re hearing the “F70” will remain in production until near the end of 2033. Once again, America won’t get the hatchback, but the sedan is coming soon. We should see the 2 Series Gran Coupe “F74” debut in the coming weeks and go on sale by year’s end or early 2025.

Source: crospotter13 / YouTube