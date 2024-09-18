Aleak from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has given us an early look at the highly anticipated electric MINI Aceman John Cooper Works (JCW). Normally, global automakers control the release of new model details, but in China, vehicles must go through a public homologation process that often spills the beans before manufacturers are ready. This time, the MIIT has inadvertently unveiled the upcoming JCW version of the Aceman crossover showcasing not just its specs but also production images well ahead of the official announcement.

Firstly, this Aceman JCW is the most powerful electric MINI to date. But it’s not just about the power—thanks to the MIIT listing, we also know all the key dimensions, design tweaks, and the shared battery setup. The JCW Aceman shares the same electric motor as its three-door sibling MINI Cooper JCW – which also leaked – pushing 190 kW (255 hp), 252 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 200 km/h. In comparison, the Aceman SE makes 218 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. It can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 7.1 seconds.

The JCW Aceman is also equipped with the same battery supplier—Svolt. In international markets like the UK, the Aceman is available with two battery options: a 42.5 kWh pack and a larger 54.2 kWh pack. The JCW version is likely to adopt the larger of the two to accommodate the power demands of the higher-output motor. Despite its large size and heavy weight (1768 kg / 3,897 lbs), the Aceman doesn’t compromise on performance. The MIIT lists the Aceman’s dimensions at 4094 mm in length, 1754 mm in width, and 1515 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2606 mm. It rides on larger 19-inch wheels, complementing its bulkier stance.

Sportier Exterior

The MINI Aceman JCW badge brings with it a sportier, more aggressive design language. Blacked-out elements, including the MINI logo, give the car a stealthy vibe, while the new John Cooper Works branding adds performance flair. Red stripes on either side of the front fender give it an extra sporty touch, signaling its JCW lineage. At the rear, a three-dimensional checkered flag design adds a unique touch. MIIT’s listing also shows customizable options like contrasting-colored mirrors and hood stripes, allowing buyers to personalize their JCW.

World Debut Set For Paris

MINI will debut the Aceman JCW and the Cooper JCW electric at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in mid-October. Production will begin in January 202 in China but it’s expected to move some of its units to Oxford Plant in the UK after 2026. Initially, the Aceman will not be offered in the United States but MINI will revisit those plans once the production moves to Europe.

[Source: MIIT]