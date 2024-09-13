You know these are wild times when you’re reading about an off-roader on BMWBLOG and the vehicle isn’t even a BMW. The Ineos Grenadier comes from the factory with the ubiquitous B58 engine making 281 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). Controversial tuner Mansory has got its hands on the inline-six to extract considerably more oomph.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter mill has been massaged to deliver 350 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). Although Ineos also sells the Grenadier with BMW’s B57 diesel, Mansory hasn’t touched the oil-burner yet. We should also mention the Quartermaster, a pickup truck version of the SUV with the same pair of Bavarian engines.

There’s no word about performance gains following the bump in output. We do know a standard B58-powered Grenadier takes 8.6 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h). Flat out, the all-terrain vehicle reaches an electronically governed 100 mph (161 km/h). That BMW engine works with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission routing power to all four wheels.

Mansory’s products based on BMWs have been surprisingly few and far between. That makes it even more interesting to learn about modifications to the B58 for a vehicle that doesn’t carry the famous roundel. The tuner’s website only lists customization packages for the X5, X6, X7, XM, and the 7 Series.

Ineos has already leveled up the Grenadier with a 6.2-liter V8 engine from General Motors. However, it’s only for a prototype. Should there be a production version, it’s expected to have BMW’s 4.4-liter V8. This engine is already found in non-BMW products such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and the Land Rover Defender OCTA.

If the Grenadier turns out to be a success, we can only hope it will give BMW an idea to enter this segment of the market. The G-Class and Defender could use some competition. However, engineering a body-on-frame SUV from scratch is a costly endeavor, so we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high. Maybe BMW should deepen its ties with Ineos?

Source: Mansory