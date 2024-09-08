The M4 CSL and XM Label might be two BMW M cars, but they have practically nothing in common. The former is a relatively lightweight rear-wheel-drive coupe with two seats while the latter is an all-wheel-drive, five-seater luxobarge. Manhart got its hands on both, and this drag race shows how they stack up in a straight-line acceleration test.

BMW M fans won’t be cross-shopping these two cars, but seeing how different they are in a drag race is interesting. The M4 CSL has had its inline-six engine massaged to deliver 702 horsepower and 880 Newton-meters (649 pound-feet) of torque. As for the XM Label, its plug-in hybrid V8 now belts out a massive 800 hp and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft).

The XM Label does have a substantial power advantage and xDrive but it’s also a lot heavier. The beefy SUV weighs 2,720 kg (5,996 pounds). Its opponent, the M4 CSL, tips the scales at 1,625 kg (3,582 lbs). These discrepancies should make for a captivating series of drag and rolling races, but the coupe behaved rather strangely in some of the duels.

As expected, the XM’s all-wheel-drive system and instant electric boost helped it take the lead in the drag races. Although the M4 CSL was catching up and was about to take the lead, it suddenly ran out of puff and ultimately failed to get ahead of its opponent. It did have its revenge in the subsequent rolling races where traction was no longer an issue. The coupe was able to put those 700 horses on the road more effectively instead of struggling for grip off the line as it did in the drag races.

The final battle consisted of a brake test from 100 mph (160 km/h). Surprisingly, the much heavier car stopped first. Yes, the XM Label needed less road to come to a halt compared to the M4 CSL. We reckon that few saw that coming. After all, nearly 1,100 kg (2,425 lbs) separate these two, so about as much as a Miata.

Source: Carwow / YouTube