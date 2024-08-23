If you haven’t seen a high-end version of the new BMW 1 Series yet, you’re now looking at it. This F70 build not only is an M Performance model but it also has other goodies, too. The revamped M135 (without the “i”) at the end has touched down in Poland with a matte paint job. It’s a Frozen Pure Grey shade from the Individual catalog combined with an assortment of glossy black accents.

Those are not the standard headlights but rather the optional adaptive LED matrix setup with the darkened Shadowline treatment. As for the wheels, it’s one of the optional 19-inch sets, featuring a two-tone look and carrying the “976 M” codename. The M Sport brakes come with blue calipers here but they’re available in this red as well. Alternatively, cars with the upgraded M Compound brakes get grey calipers.

More extras can be found inside where this car has the M Sport seats with an illuminated M logo, just like you would find on actual M cars. You’re not stuck with black as there are other colors available for the upholstery. BMW offers perforated Veganza (vegan leather) in red, cream, and dark brown – all of which are combined with black.

When the German configurator went live in early June, we maxed out the M135 and took it to a whopping €70,000. That’s a ludicrous amount of money to pay for what remains a 1 Series at the end of the day. We also highlighted the base model with zero options, a 120 with a three-cylinder engine and a more reasonable €37,900 sticker price.

Before the year’s end, BMW will transition the 2 Series Gran Coupe to the next generation. It’ll essentially be this 1 Series with a trunk lid. It’s getting a hot M235 variant, which should have different power outputs depending on the region. In European countries, the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine is dialed down to 296 hp. Elsewhere, it packs 312 hp. In all regions, the B48 is rated at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) or 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) less than the old M135i.

The hatchback and sedan will sit alongside the X1 M35i and X2 M35i hot crossovers that utilize the same front-wheel-drive-based underpinnings. The 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) is coming to the US where the hot hatch will sadly remain a forbidden fruit. That’s hardly a surprise since rivals Audi S3 Sportback and the AMG A45 are a no-show as well.

Source: BMW