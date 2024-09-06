Earlier this week, BMW Spain let it slip that only 1,700 units of the M4 CS will be produced for the whole world. Just 25 units are coming to the sunny country located in southwestern Europe. We’ve now learned the luxury brand intends to bring 40 cars to Japan. Should demand exceed supply, the company will organize a lottery to determine who gets the opportunity to buy the special edition.

The meanest all-wheel-drive M4 of them all can already be ordered online. You have until September 17 at 11:59 PM to register your interest. If more than 40 people sign up to claim one, the winners of the lottery will be notified next month. After that, deliveries are scheduled to commence at some point in November.

The Competition Sport costs ¥20,680,000, so buyers will spend an eye-watering $144,400 at current exchange rates. The regular M4 Competition xDrive upon which the CS is based costs about $42,000 less. It’s worth noting the M4 sold in the Land of the Rising Sun is strictly an xDrive affair. That means you can’t buy the sporty coupe in a non-Competition guise, so a six-speed manual gearbox is not available.

Seeing the glass half full, BMW does sell the M3 Touring in Japan. We can’t say the same about the United States where the G81 is a forbidden fruit. Along with the UK and Australia, Japan was actually one of the countries that convinced the higher-ups from Munich to approve a right-hand-drive M3 Touring. The M3 MT Final Edition was recently introduced as a last hurrah for the M3 G80 with a stick shift.

Japan does get the M2 G87 with a manual transmission, so you can still row your own gears in a BMW M car. However, the Z4 sDrive20i and Z4 M40i are not available with a three-pedal setup as the roadster is auto-only.

Since we mentioned the M2 and long-roof M3, both will follow in the footsteps of the M4 CS by getting the Competition Sport treatment. The cars will be introduced at different dates in 2025.

Source: BMW Japan