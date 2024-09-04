We can all agree that a high-performance car must sound as aggressive as it looks. However, that wasn’t necessarily the case for the BMW M5 when the G90 debuted in June. Perhaps it was because we initially heard the version destined for Europe where noise and emissions regulations are stricter. A new video shows a US-spec car and we think it has a beefier exhaust note.

Could the difference stem from the fact we’re dealing with an M5 destined for North America? There could be other explanations. For example, this super sedan could be in the Sport Plus mode and the engine was warmed up before shooting the video. Either way, we like what we’re hearing as opposed to the subdued European version.

BMW is keen on showing off the seventh-generation M5 in Frozen Deep Grey, a matte Individual color. It also features the optional carbon-ceramic brakes with gold calipers providing a contrasting effect. Other goodies include the carbon side mirrors and roof. On the more practical M5 Touring G99, you can only get the mirrors in carbon.

The video was shot during the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club just outside Denver, Colorado. The US-bound wagon was also there, wearing an equally striking Isle of Man Green paint job.

BMW has already unveiled M Performance Parts for the sedan and offered a preview of the upgraded wagon, too. However, there’s no word just yet about a different exhaust to unlock more decibels from the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine. Of course, the aftermarket scene is eager to get its hands on the new M5 and spice things up a bit.

Both body styles will arrive stateside in the fourth quarter of the year. The sedan should be here first, in November. The very first M5 to make it to North America will actually be delivered precisely on October 23. It’s a flashy $280,000 one-off car painted in Frozen Orange and equipped with some exclusive goodies.

Source: BMW USA / Instagram