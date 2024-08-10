The BMW Welt in Munich recently showcased the 2025 BMW M5, finished in Speed Yellow and featuring a range of M Performance Parts. This high-performance sedan includes several upgrades that enhance both its appearance and aero capabilities. The M5’s Speed Yellow paintwork is complemented by a selection of carbon fiber parts that set this model apart from the standard options. The lightweight front splitter and rear diffuser are part of the M Performance Parts catalog, offering both a distinctive look and functional aerodynamic benefits. These components are not included in the regular options list, adding a unique touch to this M5.

In addition to the splitter and diffuser, the car is fitted with an extended side sill and a matte black decal along its profile. The roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler are also made from carbon fiber, which are available as standard options in the configurator. These materials contribute to reducing the car’s weight and enhancing its performance. The BMW M5 on display is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes, which improve braking performance and feature gold calipers. These brakes are available as an upgrade. While the car exhibited has standard wheels, BMW has announced that a lightweight set with M Performance branding will be available next summer, aimed at further improving handling.

Powertrain and Performance Specs

BMW doesn’t offer a power kit for their cars, or at least, not anymore. The 2025 BMW M5 combines a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an integrated electric motor, which together produce a substantial 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain setup allows the M5 to maintain high levels of performance while also providing some electric-only driving capability. The electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, and the vehicle can drive on electric power alone for up to an estimated 25 miles.

Even though it weighs about as much as the moon and it’s the size of the Great Wall of China, the latest M5 is an absolute rocket. It zaps to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds, or 3.5 seconds for the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h). BMW quotes 10.9 seconds for the run to 124 mph (200 km/h). Flat out, it reaches 155 mph (250 km/h) but the M Driver’s Package loosens up the limiter to 189 mph (305 km/h). BMW also says that it takes the G90 M5 2.9 seconds for the sprint from 50 to 75 mph in fifth gear. In fourth gear, this figure drops as low as 2.2 seconds.

BMW has not yet disclosed the pricing details for these M Performance Parts. The base model of the M5 G90 starts at $120,675 in the United States. With additional features such as the M Carbon Package, M Driver’s Package, upgraded brakes, and the Speed Yellow finish, the final cost could reach upwards of $150,000. [Photos: @chrism2f87]