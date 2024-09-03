In 2005, I found myself on the cusp of fulfilling a long-held dream—buying my first BMW. Back then, the landscape of automotive research was vastly different. Social media, car blogs, and YouTube were barely on the horizon. We relied on print magazines, early online forums, and a handful of automotive websites. Researching any aspect of BMW ownership felt like an uphill battle, a laborious process of sifting through fragmented information. Amidst this sea of data found in bimmer forums, one hidden gem kept surfacing: BMW’s European Delivery Program.

At the time, the European Delivery Program had a fiercely loyal following, and for good reason. The program was a car enthusiast’s dream come true. You’d place an order with your local dealer, fly to Europe to pick up your BMW, and drive it around the continent. BMW would even cover the registration and insurance costs for the duration of your stay, and when your adventure concluded, you’d drop the car off for FREE shipping back to the U.S. On top of all that, you could often enjoy at least a 10% discount off the MSRP, or even below invoice price, because the car wasn’t coming out of the dealer’s allocation. It was the ultimate cherry on top, with minimal paperwork required from the sales advisor.

From Freimann to the Welt

This unique experience transformed casual BMW fans into lifelong customers. And that’s exactly how it worked for me. In late 2005, I boarded a plane to Germany to pick up my car from the old Freimann Delivery Center. Among all my experiences with the BMW brand, that first European Delivery stands out as a pivotal moment that solidified my admiration for the brand. It wasn’t just about the car; it was about the memories I made driving through the winding roads of Europe, the cities I explored, and the culture I immersed myself in—all while behind the wheel of my new BMW.

The experience was so unforgettable that it became a tradition for me. Every two to three years, I would find myself back in Munich, this time at the recently opened BMW Welt, ready to take delivery of yet another car. In 2009, it was a Montego Blue E90 335i, followed by the BMW 1M Coupe—a car I still proudly own today. The BMW European Delivery Program wasn’t just a way to get a new car; it was a way to create memories, mark milestones, and deepen my connection to the brand.

One of the most memorable experiences was in 2016 when I requested a “fake” European Delivery. I wanted to experience the magic one last time, so I asked BMW if I could come to Munich to pick up the new F80 M3 and go through the delivery process like a new customer. BMW graciously obliged, even handing me the keys to a stunning F80 M3 CS. Looking back, I should have just bought the car outright and brought it back to the U.S., but the experience alone was priceless.

A Great Marketing Tool for BMW of North America

The BMW European Delivery Program was never heavily marketed in the U.S.; it was more of a word-of-mouth phenomenon. Those in the know understood the incredible value it offered. I personally converted at least 20 people to this unique way of buying a new BMW. The selling point was simple yet powerful: essentially a free trip to Europe with your own car. What could be better?

There are also plenty of funny stories with customers flying to Munich in the morning, picking up their car at the delivery center, either Freimann or the Welt, and dropping it off a few hours later at the shipping point, only to save a few thousand dollars.

COVID Put The Nail In The Coffin

Sadly, the program came to an end for American customers in September 2020, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. BMW announced that the program would cease, citing declining participation and a growing interest in the BMW Ultimate Delivery Experience at their Greenville-Spartanburg facility. Not the same thing, I might add. While I’m trying to understand the business reasoning behind the decision, the European Delivery Program is sorely missed. It was more than just a way to get a discount on a car; it was an experience that connected you with the brand on a deeper level.

BMW European Delivery – Why It Works

The car world today is vastly different from what it was 20 years ago. Loyalty to a single brand has diminished, with many customers jumping from one brand to another based on price and lease deals. In this landscape, the European Delivery Program could have been an inexpensive yet effective marketing tool to keep customers loyal to BMW. Imagine the impact such a program could have today, with the rise of social media and YouTube, where personal experiences can reach millions in an instant.

BMW missed an opportunity when they ended the European Delivery Program. It was a unique experience that offered more than just a car; it offered a connection to the brand, memories to last a lifetime, and a story to share. For me, and many others, it wasn’t just about the car—it was about the journey, both literally and figuratively. And that journey made me fall in love with the BMW brand. Of course, the BMW European Delivery is still available to European customers and many are taking advantage of it.

It’s also better than ever before. Recently, BMW quietly announced that you can now book the newly opened Exclusive Privacy room at the BMW Welt for 90 minutes. That gives customers plenty of time to get acquainted with their shiny new cars in a cozy atmosphere. After the time is up, the owner can directly drive out of the room.

As we move further into a world driven by digital experiences, I can only hope that BMW will find a way to bring back the magic of European Delivery to American customers. Because sometimes, it’s the old traditions that make the most impact in a modern world.