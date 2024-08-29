The 2025 BMW M2 G87 now features the Yokohama Advan Sport V107 as an original equipment (OE) tire. This addition underlines BMW’s commitment to equipping the M2 with a variety of top tires that enhance its dynamic driving characteristics. According to Yokohama, the Advan Sport V107, specifically sized at 275/35ZR19 for the front and 285/30ZR20 for the rear, is designed to provide exceptional grip and stability, meeting the demanding performance requirements of the M2.

Yokohama’s inclusion as an OEM supplier for the 2025 BMW M2 G87 highlights the brand’s strong reputation for quality. Many customers appreciate the Advan Sport V107 tires for their excellent handling in dry conditions and the appealing design of the sidewall. While we haven’t yet tested these tires on the G87 M2 specifically, reviews often highlight the quiet ride and impressive grip they offer, suggesting that they should be well-suited to complement the M2’s performance-oriented setup.

In addition to the Yokohama Advan Sport V107, the M2 G87 is available with other high-performance tyre options, including the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S and Pirelli P Zero. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S is renowned for its balanced performance, offering excellent grip in various conditions while maintaining durability. The Pirelli P Zero, on the other hand, is celebrated for its sharp handling and cornering stability, further enhancing the M2’s driving experience.

If you’re looking for a track-ready rubbers, then BMW also offers an OE fitment from Michelin: The Pilot Sport Cup 2 275/35ZR19 (100Y) XL and 285/30ZR20 (99Y) XL. Pirelli has their own answer to this with the P Zero Corsa (PZC4) – 275/35ZR19 (100Y) XL / 285/30ZR20 (99Y) XL.