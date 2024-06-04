Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but cold weather can take a toll on their driving range. Now, BMW and Pirelli have partnered to create a new type of winter tire specifically designed to address this challenge for the BMW 7 Series. These new 20-inch tires boast a lower “A class rolling resistance” compared to standard winter tires.

Rolling resistance refers to the amount of energy a tire uses to roll. Lower rolling resistance translates to less energy consumption, which in turn means a longer driving range for electric vehicles. BMW claims drivers can expect up to 50 kilometers of extra range on a single charge (WLTP cycle) with the new tires compared to regular winter tires on an electric BMW i7.

Pirelli says that the sipes, with a 3D structure that guarantees consistent efficiency over the entire tire life, are wider where the rubber touches the ground and then narrow inwards. This increases grip on snow-covered surfaces while optimizing driving performance. The main grooves are connected to each other transversely by smaller sipes, forming a pattern designed to offer adhesion to slippery surfaces in all sorts of driving conditions.

These innovations contribute to both the tires’ lower rolling resistance and their winter performance. The project also highlights a commitment to sustainability from both BMW and Pirelli. The tires incorporate partly recycled materials and are produced in factories that prioritize reducing their environmental impact.

The new 20-inch P Zero Winter 2 tires will be available for the BMW 7 Series starting in August 2024. BMW plans to introduce this technology to other models in the future, with the new BMW X3 slated to be the next recipient in the latter half of 2024.