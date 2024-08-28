It’s a pretty good time to be an auto enthusiast in America. BMW is bringing us an M5 Touring for the first time ever. While it’s not exactly how everyone imagined it – nothing ever is – it’s a cool happening nonetheless. Also, many – myself included – are hoping that it serves to convince BMW to bring an M3 Touring to the states. One of the party lines that enthusiasts favor is that wagons are so much more practical than SUVs. Today, we take a look to see if that’s really true. By comparing two of the least-practical practical vehicles ever conceived: the BMW M5 Touring against the BMW X5 M.

Practicality

The whole allure of the BMW M5 Touring is that it’s supposed to be more (or at least as) practical as an SUV without compromising dynamics. We’ll address the latter half of that statement later. For now, let’s focus on just how much more practical the M5 Touring is compared to the X5 M. BMW says that the X5 M has 72.3 cubic feet of cargo space. The M5 Touring? Preliminary estimates from the automaker say it’s down to just 57.6 cubic feet.

So, we’re done here, right? The X5 M has 20ish more cubic feet of volume to store stuff, so it’s the more practical choice. As usual, things aren’t that simple. The M5 Touring is quite a bit longer than the X5 M, measuring 200.6 inches compared to the SUV’s 194.8. But, its turning circle is 7/10ths of an inch tighter – 42 feet versus 41.3 feet. The X5 M is only about two inches wider than the wagon, too.

They’re closely rivaled when it comes to interior dimensions and passenger space, too. We don’t have exact interior dimensions on the M5 Touring quite yet, but even when benchmarking the G60 sedan, the results are telling. The 5 Series sedan already beats out the X5 M in first-row leg room and comes close in all other first-row dimensions. In the second row, the 5 Series sedan offers an inch less head room and fractionally less leg room. We mean it when we say ‘fractionally” – it’s tenths of an inch. The M5 Touring starts at $121,500; the X5 M, $122,300.

Okay, so the M5 Touring stores less stuff, is no easier to park, costs about the same, and can cart drivers and passengers in similar comfort. It’s very hard to say with a straight face that it’s the more practical choice. If anything, the two are about tied. Maybe things will change when we look into performance.

BMW M5 Touring and X5 M Performance

Both the X5 M and M5 Touring are powered by the S68 engine. It’s 4.4-liter V8 that uses twin turbochargers. In the X5 M, it makes 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. While it’s aided by a mild hybrid component in the X5, things really get electrifying in the M5 Touring. As you no doubt have heard, the M5 Touring is a PHEV.

In the M5 Touring, the same S68 is responsible for churning out 577 horsepower and identical torque. But it’s helped along by an electric motor that can contribute up to 194 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Total system output is rated at 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. In an ironic twist, the M5 Touring’s performance-oriented hybrid system really helps it score in the practicality department. Actually, it’s probably the only clear practical advantage that it touts over the X5 M. 25 miles of usable electric range can allow urban drivers to rely solely on electric, saving – potentially tons – on gas.

The M5 Touring is also estimated to be 0.2 seconds faster than the X5 M from zero to 60 mph. That’s because the wagon makes significantly more power while only weighing 32 pounds more. Yes, you read that right – the M5 Touring clocks in at 5,530 pounds and the motorsport X5 at 5,498. Neither are lightweights. But the M5 does have a ton of its weight positioned lower to the ground than the on-stilts SUV. Both feature 50:50 weight distribution (or, as near as makes no difference).

While the heavier-than-life M5 Touring attracts a lot of ire for its weight, it will no doubt be a more engaging drive than the X5 M. The extra power and lower center of gravity will definitely let the car perform better than its SUV rival.

Styling

The BMW M5 Touring is an undeniably cool piece of machinery. It looks the superwagon part and retains enough BMW DNA to make it the clear winner in my eyes. But in reality, it’s likely to get a reaction much like other niche cars get treated. Which is, thumbs up and nods from enthusiasts and complete invisibility to less-discerning eyes. Frankly, while they are quite different stylistically, I don’t think the X5 M will fare much differently. Its looks kind of like any other BMW SUV, unless you get it in a crazy Individual color. The newest facelifted version is less classically handsome than the older, pre-LCI models, but it’s still a good-enough looking SUV.

Which To Buy

In the end, choosing between the X5 M and M5 Touring is a matter of zeroing in on what you really need. For example: if the M5 Touring’s electric range doesn’t help you, and you need the added ground clearance that the X5 M offers, it’s a no-brainer. The waters muddy a bit if you’re choosing one as an accessory. Just want to go fast or look rich with enough room for people and things? The X5 M is probably the safer choice. If you’re a driving enthusiast, though, the BMW M5 Touring will likely be a lot more enjoyable. Even if its function-over-form design is a bit of a charade.