The first test drives of the MINI Aceman are just weeks away, but this stylish and quirky electric crossover is already making its rounds globally. Its latest stop was in Poland, where the local BMW Group office showcased the car to media and VIPs. These newly released images offer a fresh look at the Aceman’s design, highlighting how it stands out from the larger Countryman. In mid-2022, MINI teased us with a glimpse of its future small electric crossover, the Concept Aceman.

The road-going model, known as the J05, brings a playful design to the market, standing out in a sea of mundane SUVs. While it may not carry the same charisma as the quirky six-door Clubman it indirectly replaces, the Aceman still manages to carve out its own identity in a crowded segment. The electric crossover is designed as a more practical crossover counterpart to the Cooper hatchback. Both vehicles will be manufactured at the same factory in China before production shifts to the UK in 2026. Unfortunately for U.S. customers, this means that neither model will hit American roads until after that.

Larger Than The Cooper

With dimensions measuring 4.07 meters (160.2 inches) in length, 1.75 meters (68.9 inches) in width, and 1.50 meters (59 inches) in height, the Aceman is naturally larger than the electric Cooper. MINI positions the new crossover between the Cooper and the larger Countryman. Practicality is a key selling point, with the Aceman offering between 300 and 1,005 liters (10.6 to 35.4 cubic feet) of luggage space, compared to the Cooper’s 200 to 800 liters (7 to 28.2 cubic feet).

MINI plans to offer the 2025 Aceman in four trims: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW. Each trim level will feature unique design elements to distinguish them. While the John Cooper Works (JCW) trim brings sporty styling, it’s more about aesthetics than performance, as a true high-performance version is yet to be announced.

Similar Interior to the Cooper and Countryman

Inside, the Aceman borrows heavily from the Cooper’s interior, with the centerpiece being a 9.4-inch circular OLED screen that serves as the control hub for MINI’s version of the iDrive 9 infotainment system. Instead of a traditional digital instrument cluster, the Aceman offers an optional head-up display. The cabin is a vibrant mix of bold colors, intricate ambient lighting, and sustainable materials, including recycled polyester and synthetic leather. Real leather is not available, but the multi-colored knitted textile with red stitching adds a touch of flair to the interior.

Same Drivetrains

On the performance front, the MINI Aceman will be available as a front-wheel-drive-only vehicle. For those seeking all-wheel drive, the larger Countryman will be the go-to option. The base Aceman E is powered by a 181-horsepower motor, delivering 290 Newton-meters (214 pound-feet) of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.9 seconds, with a top speed of 160 km/h. For more power, the Aceman SE boosts output to 215 horsepower and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft), shaving the sprint time down to 7.1 seconds and increasing the top speed to 170 km/h.

Battery options vary between the two models, with the entry-level Aceman E equipped with a 42.5-kWh battery that provides up to 193 miles (310 kilometers) of range, according to the WLTP cycle. The Aceman SE features a larger 54.2-kWh battery, extending the range to 252 miles (406 kilometers). Charging speeds are also differentiated, with the Aceman E supporting up to 75 kW and the SE capable of charging at 95 kW. At maximum charging capacity, both models can be charged from 10% to 80% in about half an hour.

In Germany, the MINI Cooper E starts at €32,900, while the Cooper SE is priced at €36,900 before options. [Photos: BMW Poland]