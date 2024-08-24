We still can’t wrap our heads around the idea the 4 Series might be gone from the lineup in a few years. That’s what sources close to Munich have been saying lately, but nothing is official at this point. Meanwhile, BMW took the current-generation coupe and convertible for a trip to the Alps that included a photo shoot.

As you can see, these aren’t your run-of-the-mill G22 and G23 models. Both have been built in M Performance guise, specifically the M440i. In some countries, BMW also sells an M440d with a diesel engine. The two-door pair has the Life Cycle Impulse applied, hence the adaptive matrix LED headlights and laser taillights. For 2025, there’s also a new design of the kidney grille, which has also been gifted with an M badge.

These two cars no longer have to worry about competition from Audi since the A5 Coupe and A5 Convertible have been discontinued. The Volkswagen Group brand with the Four Rings doesn’t intend to launch direct replacements. There are even fewer rivals since Mercedes has merged the C-Class Coupe/Cabriolet with the E-Class Coupe/Cabriolet. The harsh reality of 2024 is that two-door cars are a tough sell, even in the premium segment.

Although the M440i models are an xDrive-only affair in Europe, Americans can still get the M Performance 4 Series with rear-wheel drive. In certain European markets, even the full-fat M4 has become an xDrive-only affair. Lest we forget that BMW has also phased out the smaller M240i with RWD on the Old Continent.

How much time do you have left to buy the current-generation 4 Series? Both the coupe and convertible body styles are believed to remain in production until mid-2028. It could mean BMW will stop taking orders near the end of 2027 or early the following year. That means you still have about three years to sign your name on the dotted line for a G22 or a G23 in M440i flavor.

Source: BMW