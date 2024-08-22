The new M5 sedan has touched down in the United States where the M man himself drove the G90 around the iconic Laguna Seca. BMW M CEO Frank van Meel got behind the wheel of the seventh-generation super sedan, accompanied by the M3 CS. Both cars had Individual paint jobs as the bigger sports saloon wore Frozen Matte Grey while the G80 flaunted a Brooklyn Grey finish.

The mayor of M Town sampled the company’s latest product by tackling the 2.2-mile track and its challenging Corkscrew. Well, the M5 Touring G99 is technically the newest car to carry the “world’s most powerful letter.” If the new M5 seems more massive than the M3, that’s because it is. After all, the bigger sedan carries around an extra 670 kilograms (1,477 pounds).

It’s not just the substantial weight difference that makes the M5 feel like it’s several segments above the M3 rather than just one. The G90 is a huge car considering it’s 301 millimeters (11.8 inches) longer, 52 millimeters (2 inches) wider, and 72 millimeters (2.8 inches) taller than the M3 CS. We’ve previously referred to the new M5 as the M7 speedy luxobarge that BMW never built.

The M boss drove a US-spec M5 with a Red/Black interior. However, that Extended Merino Leather can be had in other colors as well. Customers can order the G90 in North America in Silverstone/Black, Kyalami Orange/Black, or a more subdued all-black look. Speaking of personalization options, the G90 configurator went live at the end of July. It maxes out at nearly $142,000.

Last month, the new M5 entered production at the Dingolfing site in Germany. Early adopters will get their cars beginning in November. However, the very first G90 in the US will be a one-off in Frozen Orange that was auctioned at Pebble Beach for $280,000. It’ll be delivered to its rightful owner on October 23. Meanwhile, the auction’s winner will drive an XM supplied by BMW USA.

Source: BMW M / Instagram