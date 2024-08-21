We’ve seen some wacky G82 builds over the years, but this isn’t one of them. It looks clean, almost as if BMW built the car. But it didn’t. Perhaps the biggest giveaway is the custom wheel design, a Gloss White 520M set from HRE. That being said, the German luxury brand isn’t afraid to experiment with flashy wheels considering the M4 CS can be had with matte gold alloys.

If the car looks familiar, that’s because it isn’t new. Well, you probably knew that already given the old headlights used by the pre-LCI model. It’s also missing the laser taillights BMW installs on the 2025 M4 Coupe. The tricked-out performance car was well-documented over on YouTube on the Tj Hunt channel. It’s now making the headlines again following a photoshoot to show off the shiny HRE forged wheels.

The Irish Green finish is boldly contrasted by the white wheels. The idea behind this M4 Competition was to create a GT3-esque performance machine for the road. It does look more aggressive than a regular G82 without overdoing it. The car has been tastefully customized, so much so that it gives the impression of an OEM+ build.

It’s only a matter of time before the aftermarket scene will get its hands on the latest M4 and its hotter Competition Sport sibling. BMW has made the car stronger for 2025, and we’re not only referring to the 543-horsepower CS. Going forward, the all-wheel-drive model has 523 hp, up by 20 hp compared to previous model years.

We should be seeing a great deal of tuning projects based on the M4 in the coming years. Based on our sources, BMW intends to produce the G82 generation for a few more years. The recently launched LCI is a good sign the M4 will stick around until at least 2026, if not longer. However, the distant future isn’t looking so good as we’ve heard through the grapevine there might not be a next-gen 4 Series/M4.